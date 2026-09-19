'Nation witnessing cultural renaissance under Modi': Defence Min Rajnath Singh at Kochi event

KOCHI: India is witnessing a cultural and civilisational renaissance under Prime Minister Modi and the country is shedding the colonial mindset, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. Addressing a national conclave on ‘Ram Katha Across Bharat and Beyond’, organised by Malayalam daily Janmabhumi in Kochi, he said the politics of appeasement and a distorted concept of secularism imposed on India left the cultural and civilisational renaissance incomplete after Independence.

“India is advancing on the path of development by drawing inspiration from the country’s centuries-old values such as courage to persevere, security and protection of citizens, spirit of service, determination to achieve goals, compassion, inspiring future generations, strengthening national capabilities, and ensuring inclusive prosperity and global leadership,” he said

Voicing the nation’s resolve to work tirelessly towards its goals, Rajnath Singh described youth as the country’s greatest strength. Calling upon the youth to contribute to India’s transformation, Rajnath said a confident, capable and socially inclusive India can emerge as a developed nation and play a greater role in shaping the future of the world.

On the role of media, he said an independent impartial press is one of the strongest instruments for ensuring accountability. “The role of the media is not merely to report news. It is also to ask difficult questions, bring the truth before the people, and hold those in power accountable,” he said.