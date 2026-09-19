Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine in Excise custody, evidence collection concludes at Karapuzha home

KALPETTA: Reporter TV Managing Director Anto Augustine has been taken into Excise custody in connection with the seizure of 67 litres of liquor from his ancestral home at Karapuzha in South Muttil. The Bathery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday granted the Excise Department his custody for 24 hours for further interrogation and investigation.

Soon after being taken into custody, Anto was brought to his family residence, ‘Moonganani’, at Karapuzha, where the Excise officials conducted an evidence-gathering exercise. The procedure continued for nearly five hours, after which he was taken to the District Assistant Excise Commissioner’s office at Meenangadi for further interrogation.

The Excise Department had sought four days’ custody of Anto, arguing that his custodial interrogation was necessary to trace the source of the liquor seized from the premises and establish other details related to the case. The prosecution also pointed to the seizure of 12 litres of illicit liquor from the house. However, the court granted custody only for 24 hours, from noon on Saturday to noon on Sunday. Northern Zone Excise Joint Commissioner Y Shibu told the media that the department could seek an extension of custody if key procedures remained incomplete.