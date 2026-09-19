SC upholds Kerala HC order on deity's right over temple property

KOCHI: The Supreme Court has upheld the Kerala High Court’s order holding that temple property purchased using funds collected from devotees cannot be held in the name of an advisory committee and must vest absolutely in the deity.

The SC passed the order while dismissing the Special Leave Petition filed by Ernakulam Kshetra Kshema Samithi challenging the HC’s direction to the Cochin Devaswom Board to initiate appropriate proceedings to ensure that the amounts collected by the Samithi in the name of Lord Shiva are duly accounted for.

The Supreme Court further noted that those entrusted with protecting temple property, if they instead usurp it, must be dealt with sternly.

The High Court had also declared that the property covered by the sale deed executed by the Secretary of the Cochin Devaswom Board, together with all structures standing thereon, vests absolutely in the Ernakulam Shiva Temple.