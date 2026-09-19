Sidetracked: 'Frivolous' chain pulls adding to train delays in Keralam

KOLLAM: One in two alarm chain pulls (ACP) on trains in Keralam so far this year had no genuine emergency behind them. And such incidents caused trains to be halted for a staggering 106 hours, according to data with Southern Railway.

Until September this year, 1,064 chain pull cases were reported in the state. Of these, 55.83% (594 cases) were frivolous actions that invited penalties or arrests. This is a significant climb from the previous year, in which nearly 40% of the total 1,733 chain-pulling cases were found unnecessary. While nearly 190 hours were lost last year, it was 181.46 hours in 2024.

According to authorities, passengers have cited several reasons for using the alarm chain, including accidental use, emergencies involving accidents or requiring medical attention, inability to alight the train, boarding the wrong train, falling asleep, overcrowding and security-related issues, including theft. “In most genuine cases, involving medical emergencies or safety incidents, we don’t register cases. The loss faced by the transporter due to ACP is mainly in terms of punctuality, as such incidents result in trains being halted for some time, causing delays,” an official with Southern Railway’s Palakkad division said.

Certain trains and locations have been identified as particularly vulnerable. Palakkad-Parali recorded the highest number of ACP incidents on a specific stretch, with 14 cases and 13 incidents in 2025. “On the Palakkad-Parali route many a time passengers wake up after Palakkad, and as they miss the stop, pull the chain. In certain other cases it is done by mistake,” the official said.

Among trains, Dibrugarh Vivek SF Express (No 22503) recorded the most number of incidents over the three years: 39 in 2024,68 in 2025 and 31 in 2026. Among major stations,Thrissur topped the list, recording 104 incidents in 2025, 88 in 2024 and 51 in 2026.