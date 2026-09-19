Two killed after being hit by a train at Kerala's Angamaly

KOCHI: Two relatives from Kollam were killed after being hit by a train at Angamaly in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Abhilash, 21, and his 15-year-old relative Vismaya. The two were related through their families and were residents of Kollam district.

According to the Angamaly police, the two were hit by a train at around 1.15 am on Saturday. The police received information about the incident at around 10.30 am. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The bodies have been kept for postmortem examination and will be handed over to the relatives after the procedure.

The reason why the two left their homes and travelled to Angamaly remains unclear. Both were reportedly missing for the past two days and a missing complaint was registered in Kollam.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to their presence at the spot.

According to the FIR, they died after being hit by a train amid unspecified mental distress.

Further details underway.