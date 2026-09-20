350-plus cases registered in one night as Ernakulam Rural police conduct special enforcement drive

KOCHI: A special enforcement drive conducted in Ernakulam Rural on Saturday night led to the registration of more than 350 cases, with police arresting 36 absconders and executing 209 court warrants.

The cases included 40 related to narcotic drugs, 54 under the Abkari Act and 53 involving the seizure of banned tobacco products. Police also registered 203 cases for offences such as drunk driving and rash or negligent driving.

Police also registered 1,105 cases for various violations of motor vehicle laws.

Those arrested included four persons who had been absconding for a long period, 20 against whom non-bailable warrants had been issued, and three persons wanted in criminal cases.

As part of the drive, police inspected 166 lodges and checked 92 persons with previous criminal records and 15 recently released prisoners.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Range DIG Yathesh Chandra and under the leadership of District Police Chief K S Sudarsan.