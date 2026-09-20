Alcohol seizure: Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine in excise custody

KALPETTA: Reporter TV managing director Anto Augustine has been sent to Excise custody in connection with the seizure of 67 litres of liquor from his ancestral home at Vazhavatta in Karapuzha. The Bathery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday granted the Excise Department his custody for 24 hours for further interrogation and investigation.

Soon after being taken into custody, Anto was brought to his family residence, ‘Moonganani house’, at Vazhavatta, where Excise officials conducted an evidence-gathering exercise.

The procedure continued for nearly four hours, after which he was taken to the District Assistant Excise Commissioner’s office at Meenangadi for further interrogation.

The Excise Department had sought four days’ custody, stating that a detailed investigation was required to trace the source of the seized liquor, including how the accused obtained the foreign liquor, the route used to transport it into Kerala, and the individuals, middlemen and distribution networks involved.

The custody application said that if the investigation established that the liquor had entered Keralam through a particular airport, seaport or shipping route, the accused would need to be taken to those locations for on-site inspection to gather further evidence and identify the persons and establishments involved.

The prosecution also pointed to the seizure of 12 litres of illicit liquor from the house. However, the court granted custody only for 24 hours, from noon on Saturday to noon on Sunday.

Northern Zone Excise Joint Commissioner Y Shibu told the media that the department could seek an extension if key procedures remained incomplete.

During the court proceedings, the defence reiterated its earlier contention that due procedures were not followed in Anto’s arrest. The defence argued that Anto was not present on the premises when the raid was conducted and was in Ernakulam at the time.