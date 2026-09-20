‘Big Binoo’ bids adieu — with a legacy to reminisce

KOCHI: The Himalayas was the ride Binu John had always dreamed of. At 56, he was preparing for the journey he had long wanted to make. But the veteran rally racer suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Manjummel on Thursday and passed away.
Popularly known as ‘Big Binoo’, Binu had spent more than three decades on two wheelers. He embarked on his first bike expedition in 1993 and remained passionate about motorcycles ever since.
He started with three bikes — a Road King, an RX 100 and an RX 135, and went on to compete in several rallies and motorsport events, winning prizes and accolades. His racing number was 36. Over the years, he became a mentor to several riders from the state, including many who went on to become national champions. “Most of the national champions from here were mentored by ‘Binu Ashan’.
From single events and time trials to group races, he taught them the sport and helped them develop as riders,” said a member of the Motorsports Riders Association of Kerala (MSRA). He was serving as the president of the MSRA and continued to ride and take part in motorsport activities.
Around two decades after he began riding, Binu founded Redline, a club for motorcycle enthusiasts. He also ran a workshop to support his family.
He had been hospitalised last week and had recovered and returned home. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday. Funeral services were held at his home on Friday.
He is survived by his wife Gladys, a special school teacher, and son Binu Antony, aka Ashley, a Plus Two student.
His death comes weeks after motorsport legend Maletira Jagath Nanjappa, a rider Binu admired as his favourite, passed away in August.
For the motorsport enthusiasts, they leave behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.