‘Big Binoo’ bids adieu — with a legacy to reminisce

KOCHI: The Himalayas was the ride Binu John had always dreamed of. At 56, he was preparing for the journey he had long wanted to make. But the veteran rally racer suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Manjummel on Thursday and passed away.

Popularly known as ‘Big Binoo’, Binu had spent more than three decades on two wheelers. He embarked on his first bike expedition in 1993 and remained passionate about motorcycles ever since.

He started with three bikes — a Road King, an RX 100 and an RX 135, and went on to compete in several rallies and motorsport events, winning prizes and accolades. His racing number was 36. Over the years, he became a mentor to several riders from the state, including many who went on to become national champions. “Most of the national champions from here were mentored by ‘Binu Ashan’.

From single events and time trials to group races, he taught them the sport and helped them develop as riders,” said a member of the Motorsports Riders Association of Kerala (MSRA). He was serving as the president of the MSRA and continued to ride and take part in motorsport activities.