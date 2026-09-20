Express Dialogues | ‘Malayalis blindly believe everything that comes in the media’

Keralam has traditionally had a strong Left-leaning mindset. Why, then, has the CPM failed to retain its roots among Malayalis?

They lost track of who they are — what communism is and what the Communist Party is. They have become a party for the upper-middle class and middle class. The second problem is arrogance. It is not just one person; it is spread across the organisation. Another issue is corruption. There will always be corruption in politics. But you should know how to keep it under control.

You had friends in cinema such as Aravindan and John Abraham. John was known as an anarchist. Was he truly so?

Yes. But at home, he was different. All the anarchism was reserved for the outside. I always felt John didn’t have the discipline to make films because he detested the business of making films. He was a genius with all the information and energy required to make classics. He started drinking as a rebellion at the film institute, but eventually it took over. He couldn’t come out of it.

What about Aravindan?

Aravindan has to be viewed through the lens of a philosopher, an artist and someone who imparted a deep perspective on relationships. Compassion stands out in his works. He was non-judgmental. There was no anger in him — there was, but towards the malicious. Aravindan’s hallmark was his primary, benign human goodness. He considered friendships his wealth. To him, cinema was simply a venue for friendships.

You once said Malayalis’ biggest issues were sexuality and moral hypocrisy...

Somehow there’s a feeling that sex is prohibited, immoral, a sin, somewhat dirty. All such suppression, restrictions and taboos — most originating in Semitic religions and later spreading to others — made people peeping Toms. Malayalis love to keep their eyes and ears open to know who’s doing what. Going by my social theory, we became a rotten society because of such repression. Until about 10 years ago, moral policing was rampant.

Has this scenario changed?

Once mobile phones became common, along with pornography, such sexual obsession became a thing of the past. Moreover, women started asserting themselves. The sickness of mind among middle-class Malayalis still reflects in dirty social media comments. But they are no longer the driving force in society. We are taking baby steps towards becoming a comparatively civilised society.