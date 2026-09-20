Illegal stay: Bangladesh national nabbed from naval academy in Kannur's Ezhimala

KANNUR: A Bangladeshi man was arrested on Friday at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, taking the total number of Bangladeshi nationals arrested in the district, for allegedly staying illegally, to six. The issue has drawn attention given the strategic importance of the Academy.

The man has been identified as Viplav Soren, 32. Soren had allegedly used a fake police clearance certificate purportedly issued by the police in Bengal for employment purposes. Police said he later secured a contract job at the academy, where he had been working in the laundry section for the past year.

“Naval officials became suspicious of his behaviour and informed the police. He has been living in India for 14 years and worked in different places before coming to Kannur,” Umesh Goyal, Kannur district rural police chief, said.

Earlier, five Bangladeshi women were held in two separate cases for allegedly staying in India without valid documents and using forged identity documents.