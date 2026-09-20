Kerala: Police officer absconding after stealing banned tobacco products arrested

KALPETTA: Senior Civil Police Officer T. Sabith, who allegedly stole seven sacks of banned tobacco products from the property room of the Sultan Bathery Police Station in Wayanad, has been arrested at Kalamassery in Ernakulam.

A special investigation unit tracking Sabith apprehended him after he had been on the run for a week. Police had earlier recovered his car from Kozhikode and subsequently intensified the search for him.

The theft came to light on September 10 when the property room was opened for cleaning. CCTV footage showed that Sabith allegedly opened the room using a key kept on the station writer’s desk and carried the sacks out in his vehicle.

Police suspect Sabith went into hiding after switching off his mobile phone on September 12, when he realised that the investigation was closing in on him.

Following a report submitted by Bathery DSP Abdul Kareem, Wayanad District Police Chief Devamanohar had suspended Sabith from service.