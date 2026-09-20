KPCC plans to set criteria for postings in boards, corporations in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the Congress, which returned to power after 10 years, the next major task is making appointments to the nearly 150 state boards and corporations.

As applications pile up on the tables of senior party leaders, the KPCC is now considering setting some criteria for the appointments. KPCC president Sunny Joseph has been tasked with holding discussions and preparing the parameters.

The proposal was put forward at the KPCC leadership meeting last week, after the delay in appointments sparked discussions. “The suggestion was made at the meeting, and we have decided to bring in criteria for the appointments. However, the party is yet to begin discussions,” Sunny told TNIE.

Appointments to the boards and corporations, with a majority relying on political appointments, are pending even after the high command asked state leadership to complete discussions with UDF allies. The party maintains that scrutiny is necessary.

“Competent people should be appointed. Detailed discussions are required before finalising the criteria. We have several deserving people. We will have to talk to aspirants and arrive at a consensus,” said a senior leader with the KPCC, adding that experience and expertise of the aspirants will also be considered. The criteria, once finalised, will apply only for appointments by the Congress party.