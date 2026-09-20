Licence delays leave Kerala shooters struggling to compete

KOCHI: A backlog in the collectorate’s arms and explosives licensing wing is leaving shooting sportspersons struggling to obtain or renew licences for their firearms on time.

Some competitors say the delays have affected their participation in events. Members of shooting clubs said some of the recent Keralam contingents that participated in rifle competitions outside the state had to travel without their own licensed weapons and depend on firearms borrowed from fellow competitors.

Repeated delays in processing applications were also discouraging some shooters from participating in competitions, they said.

“Borrowing a rifle from a rival creates a sense of insecurity. It feels as if you are at a disadvantage even before the competition begins. The delays test our patience as we have to follow up with different departments repeatedly. The online portal is also often unavailable, so we have to approach officials multiple times,” said a shooter from Ernakulam.

Obtaining or renewing an arms licence for sporting firearms involves verification by multiple departments. According to shooters, applications submitted to the M-section of the collectorate are forwarded to the forest, revenue and police departments for verification before being processed.

“Each department has its own verification process. In the police department, the application goes through checks at different levels before being returned to the collectorate. Unless applicants follow up at each stage, there is a possibility of applications getting delayed,” said a former member of the Ernakulam District Rifle Association.

Shooters also pointed to the absence of a single-window mechanism as a major difficulty, particularly when verification takes place outside the applicant’s home district. A shooter from Alappuzha said she had to travel to Pathanamthitta as part of the process because the application was being verified at the Ranni forest office.