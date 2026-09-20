Man cheats lottery saleswoman of Rs 4000 with tampered number in Kerala's Mayyanad

KOLLAM: A lottery saleswoman was allegedly cheated of Rs 4,000 by an unidentified youth who tampered with the number on a lottery ticket in Mayyanad.

The incident took place near Valiyathottam Kavu temple, between Karikuzhi and Thannimukku, when the youth approached Ambili, a lottery saleswoman, and claimed that he had a winning lottery ticket. He allegedly asked her to check the ticket and hand over the prize money, along with the ticket, after giving him the balance amount.

Trusting him, Ambili checked the ticket and handed over Rs 4,000 and a Rs 100 lottery ticket. However, the fraud came to light when she later approached a shop to exchange the ticket.

According to the complaint, the youth had tampered with the numbers on the ticket, altering the digits to make it appear as a winning ticket. He then allegedly used the altered ticket to deceive Ambili.

Ambili, who walks several kilometres every day selling lottery tickets, is the sole source of livelihood for her family. She also supports the treatment of her bedridden husband.

The Eravipuram police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the accused.