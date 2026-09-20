Ministerial berth: Prathapan’s backing of Unniyadan may ruffle UDF feathers

THRISSUR/KOCHI: The simmering factional differences within the Kerala Congress (Joseph) in Thrissur have now widened into a UDF-level issue, with senior Congress leader K C Joseph cautioning his party colleagues against intervening in the internal affairs of alliance partners.

Joseph’s intervention on Saturday came a day after AICC general secretary T N Prathapan publicly backed Irinjalakuda MLA Thomas Unniyadan’s claim to a ministerial berth and questioned the decision to overlook the senior Kerala Congress leader.

Without naming Prathapan, Joseph made it clear that Congress leaders should respect the autonomy of constituent parties in matters concerning positions allocated to them in the UDF. Decisions on who should occupy such positions, he said, were for the respective parties to take.

The intervention assumes significance as Prathapan’s remarks have touched a sensitive point in the KC (J), where the question of leadership, seniority and representation in the government has already exposed differences between the official leadership and the Unniyadan camp.

At a function in Thrissur on Friday marking Unniyadan’s 25th anniversary as a legislator, Prathapan had openly wondered why Unniyadan had not been made a minister despite his seniority. He also said Unniyadan should have been considered for the government chief whip’s post, indirectly referring to the appointment of Kerala Congress chairman P J Joseph’s son Apu Joseph to the position.

The comments drew a sharp response from the Kerala Congress district leadership, which questioned the propriety of a Congress leader intervening in its organisational affairs.