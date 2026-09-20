Now, fourth Saturday to become ‘Appreciation Day’ for Kerala police officers

Commoners who made notable contributions, such as working for public safety or offering valuable assistance to the police, will also be honoured in the ceremony, which will be held at district/unit headquarters.

While all district police chiefs are required to attend the Appreciation Day event, zonal IGs and range DIGs are also expected to participate wherever possible.

Details of the honoured officers and public members, along with the nature of the recognised good work, must be documented monthly at the district level.

The directive also states that the event should be hosted earlier in the same month if the officials cannot conduct the event on the fourth Saturday. Reports and photographs must be submitted to the ADGP (law and order) within the same month