Now, fourth Saturday to become ‘Appreciation Day’ for Kerala police officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to boost the morale of the police personnel and foster public participation in policing activities, the Kerala Police has decided to honour police officers who showcase remarkable performance in their duty and commoners whose contributions have helped the smooth functioning of the force. In a direction given to district police chiefs, law and order ADGP P Vijayan has instructed that the fourth Saturday of every month be observed as ‘Appreciation Day’ across all police districts in the state.
Officers who demonstrated good service, model conduct, remarkable investigative skills, acts of bravery, and dedicated performance in duty during the preceding month will be presented with appreciation certificates, mementos, or other suitable recognitions in a public gathering.
Commoners who made notable contributions, such as working for public safety or offering valuable assistance to the police, will also be honoured in the ceremony, which will be held at district/unit headquarters.
While all district police chiefs are required to attend the Appreciation Day event, zonal IGs and range DIGs are also expected to participate wherever possible.
Details of the honoured officers and public members, along with the nature of the recognised good work, must be documented monthly at the district level.
The directive also states that the event should be hosted earlier in the same month if the officials cannot conduct the event on the fourth Saturday. Reports and photographs must be submitted to the ADGP (law and order) within the same month