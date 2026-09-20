Over 90,000 queries in four weeks, Kerala police’s CyberWall is a big hit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Signifying Keralites awareness about cybercrimes, the Keralam Police have received a whopping 90,532 queries on their CyberWall chatbot within four weeks of launch.

The chatbot, with the mobile number +91 94979 64163 was launched on August 18 and is available on WhatsApp and Telegram. Even as users called up the number enquiring about phone calls, text messages, website links and applications that they came across daily, CyberWall got a boost after promotion by social media influencers focusing on tech-based content.

Cyber operations officials attributed the overwhelming response to the decision to move to a space where people are more active, rather than sticking to conventional awareness methods. In fact, daily queries have now risen to 10,893, which fluctuates based on outreach activities, said officials.

So how does it work? Well, people can send any input – text, image or audio – which they suspect to be a fraud to the CyberWall chatbot on Telegram or WhatsApp. It analyses the data, including mobile numbers, UPI IDs, bank account details, message sender, links, IP addresses and e-mail IDs, provided through the chat and matches those with ones that are blacklisted or under police surveillance.