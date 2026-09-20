‘Violating privacy, dignity’: Actor Manju Warrier sues filmmaker

KOCHI: Actor Manju Warrier has filed a defamation petition before the Ernakulam Additional Munsiff Court against award-winning filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. Considering the plea, the court issued summons to Sanal and other parties, including journalist Shajan Skariah and Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms.

In her petition, Manju sought a directive to remove, delete and permanently disable access to all defamatory, derogatory, false and objectionable posts, statements, photographs, videos, audio recordings and other content concerning her published by Sanal on his social media handles.

According to the petition, the actor had agreed to collaborate on ‘Kayattam’, directed by Sanal. Though the film did not have a theatrical release, it premiered in 2020. The petition states that their relationship during the project remained strictly professional.

It further alleges that Sanal, who was married and had two children, made unwelcome advances towards Manju and expressed romantic interest in her, which she rejected. Despite being repeatedly cautioned and avoided by the actor, he allegedly continued to contact her through repeated phone calls, text messages and communications via social media.

The petition alleges that as his conduct intensified, the repeated harassment and unwarranted intrusions violated the actor’s personal space, privacy and dignity, causing her severe emotional distress and apprehension and leaving her with no option but to seek legal intervention.

Manju subsequently lodged a complaint against Sanal at Elamakkara police station. The case was later charge-sheeted and is currently pending trial before the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II.