A four-decade walk with Krishna’s messages of love, liberation

Two majestic bulls with rounded horns pulled a covered cart through an urban jungle of Thiruvananthapuram. For some, it was a nostalgic throwback to childhood memories. For others, it appeared like a UFO on the road.



Curious, we approached. And there was a fascinating story behind the cart. One that spans four decades.



It is the story of spiritual seekers who have been travelling across India on foot since 1984 — a journey they have never broken.