Asian Games 2026: Vidarsa scripts shooting history, family on cloud nine

KOZHIKODE: The pride was palpable at a modest home in Thiruvambady on Sunday as family, relatives, and neighbours gathered to celebrate shooter Vidarsa K Vinod’s moment of history. For Vinod Kochalungkal and Anitha Vinod, the silver medal won by their daughter Vidarsa at Asian Games was not merely a sporting achievement -- it was the culmination of years of sacrifice, financial hardship, and unwavering belief in her dream.

The 27-year-old from Thambalamanna, Thiruvambady, has become the first Malayali to win an Asian Games shooting medal, after helping India secure silver in the 10m air rifle team event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. It was also Vidarsa’s first appearance at the continental games.

As the news of her achievement reached her hometown, celebrations broke out at the family residence. Relatives and neighbours arrived to share the joy, while public representatives, including Minister T Siddique and Thiruvambady MLA C K Kasim, visited the family and congratulated them.

Speaking to TNIE through a video call, Vidarsa said the receiving the medal was a deeply emotional moment. “I am delighted to have won a medal in my first Asian Games. The support I received from my family and my coach has played a huge role in bringing me to this stage,” she said.

Vidarsa grew up in an ordinary family in Thambalamanna. Her parents had to overcome considerable financial difficulties to support her ambitions in shooting. A rifle, shooting jacket, shoes, and other equipment together cost the family around `10 lakh, while the expenses for training and travelling added to the burden.