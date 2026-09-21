Bikes sent ahead, gang flew in: UP youths’ Keralam robbery trail

KOCHI: A gang from Uttar Pradesh allegedly posing as migrant workers has been busted in Kerala after a robbery attempt in Thrissur went wrong, leading police to arrest 11 of its members from different locations in the state.

The investigation began with the arrest of Rihan, 20, a native of Baghpat, during an attempted robbery in Thrissur. His questioning led police to his associates in Kalamassery.

Acting on the information, Thrissur and Kalamassery police conducted a joint raid at lodges and hotels in Kalamassery on Sunday and arrested five persons — Saifullah, 31, Mohammed Farman Ansari, 22, Suhail, 22, Shakib, 21, and Rehan Khan, 22. All five are natives of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered cable cutters allegedly used for theft, keys, mobile phones, watches, cash, identity documents, and train and flight tickets from the premises. The travel documents are being examined as part of the probe into the group’s movements.

Further investigation and information gathered from the six arrested accused led police to another group in Kannur. Kannur Town Police arrested Shammer, Mosin, Muhammed Sajid Ansari, Muhammed Sahil and Monish on Monday. All five, aged between 20 and 30, are natives of Meerut, police said.