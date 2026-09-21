Bikes sent ahead, gang flew in: UP youths’ Keralam robbery trail

KOCHI: A gang from Uttar Pradesh allegedly posing as migrant workers has been busted in Kerala after a robbery attempt in Thrissur went wrong, leading police to arrest 11 of its members from different locations in the state.
The investigation began with the arrest of Rihan, 20, a native of Baghpat, during an attempted robbery in Thrissur. His questioning led police to his associates in Kalamassery.
Acting on the information, Thrissur and Kalamassery police conducted a joint raid at lodges and hotels in Kalamassery on Sunday and arrested five persons — Saifullah, 31, Mohammed Farman Ansari, 22, Suhail, 22, Shakib, 21, and Rehan Khan, 22. All five are natives of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
Police recovered cable cutters allegedly used for theft, keys, mobile phones, watches, cash, identity documents, and train and flight tickets from the premises. The travel documents are being examined as part of the probe into the group’s movements.
Further investigation and information gathered from the six arrested accused led police to another group in Kannur. Kannur Town Police arrested Shammer, Mosin, Muhammed Sajid Ansari, Muhammed Sahil and Monish on Monday. All five, aged between 20 and 30, are natives of Meerut, police said.
According to a senior police official, the gang allegedly targeted houses under construction, large generators containing copper strips and telephone exchange booths. The accused allegedly posed as migrant workers to avoid suspicion while moving between locations.
Police sources said the gang members allegedly sent motorcycles to Kerala by train before flying into the state and dispersing to different locations. After reaching Kerala, they allegedly split up and remained in contact while sharing information.
Their call records and travel histories are being analysed to establish how they coordinated their movements and identify possible links to other robberies. The police cyber team is also examining their online activities and digital communications.
Senior police officials said Kerala Police are in touch with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh to gather more information about the gang and ascertain whether its members were involved in similar activities in other states.
Police are not yet in a position to establish the number of cases in which the accused may have been involved. Detailed questioning and analysis of their digital and travel records are expected to provide more information about their activities and possible links to other cases, a senior police official said.
Investigators are also trying to ascertain how long the gang had been operating in Kerala and whether more members are still in the state.