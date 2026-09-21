Calicut FC Footballer Rigeon Jose dies in Kozhikode road accident; teammate seriously injured

KOZHIKODE: Calicut FC footballer Rigeon Jose, 29, died in a road accident near Christian College on Gandhi Road in Kozhikode late Sunday night. His teammate and Santosh Trophy player Gani Ahmed Nigam sustained serious injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment.

The accident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Sunday when the motorcycle carrying Rigeon and Gani collided with another motorcycle on the Gandhi Road flyover near Christian College.

All four people travelling on the two motorcycles were rushed to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital following the collision. However, Rigeon succumbed to his injuries at around 12.15 am, despite efforts to save him.

Rigeon, a native of Thrissur, was a member of the newly announced Calicut FC squad. The club had announced its team only recently as preparations were under way for the upcoming Super League Kerala season. Calicut FC had already begun training at JDT in Kozhikode ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin this week.

Rigeon had previously represented several clubs, including FC Deccan, Wayanad United and George Telegraph, before joining Calicut FC. He was regarded as a footballer with experience across different levels of the domestic game.

Gani Ahmed Nigam, who has also represented the Santosh Trophy, remains under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital following the accident.

The incident comes barely a week before the start of the Super League Kerala, with Calicut FC having been conducting regular training sessions in Kozhikode.