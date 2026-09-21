Flash flood in Kottapuzha River claims five lives in Nilambur; one missing

The death toll in the flash flood that swept through the Kottapuzha River at TK Colony near Pookkottumpadam in Nilambur, Malappuram, rose to five on Monday, while a search is continuing for a woman who remains missing.

The deceased have been identified as Anas Mangadan, 31, of Edarikode town in Kottakkal, owner of Mangadan Bus; Muhammedkutty, 65, of Tirur; Srambikkal Raheem, 35, of Tharish in Karuvarakundu; Sajjad, 23, of Kottakkunnu in Vandoor; and Karuppath Rafeeq, 41, of Chettiyarammal in Vandoor. Raheem was a conductor on an RTC bus operating on the Kalikavu-Tirur route.

The bodies of Anas and Muhammedkutty were recovered on Sunday night, while those of Raheem, Sajjad and Rafeeq were recovered on Monday morning. The bodies were found at Muttikkund in Pottikkallu and behind Assumption School at Anthonikkad during search operations.