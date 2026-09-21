Humanoids are here: Will Kerala soon see real Android Kunjappans?

There was a time when robots seemed like a dream. The idea was welcomed with scepticism in the early 2000s, while the 2010s ushered in paranoia. While we didn’t see any human-shaped robots on the streets, robotic innovations soon became an integral part of our daily lives.

In 2025, the Kerala government also made it mandatory for class 10th students to learn the basics of robotics in school.

Robots entered human lives slowly, from the circular floor-cleaning buddies to assisting advanced surgeries in hospitals. However, we never saw a robot as capable as the ones shown in the movies.

Fast forward to 2026, things are changing. Kerala is now witnessing its true ‘Enthiran moment’.

From the ‘Robo Maveli’, which danced around in a mundu in a mall in Kochi, to Pachu, which took part in the Kovalam Marathon, robots are here.

With airports deploying robot assistants and restaurants experimenting with them for services, these machines are slowly becoming an integral part of our lives. As TNIE talks to robotics experts in the state, they say that the era of ‘Android Kunjappans’ is not that far off.

It began with the sheer wonder of seeing a running robot in China for the organisers of the Kovalam Marathon to come up with the concept of Pachu.