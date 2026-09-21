Kerala: Pioneer in cardiac care Dr Vijayaraghavan dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr G Vijayaraghavan, 84, a visionary cardiologist who transformed cardiac diagnostics and clinical cardiology in the state, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

An institution builder and master clinician who helped democratise non-invasive cardiac care in India, Dr Vijayaraghavan transformed diagnostic cardiology by introducing the country’s first two-dimensional (2D) echocardiography laboratory at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, in the late 1970s.

He served as professor and head of cardiology at the medical college for decades. Later, he co-founded KIMSHEALTH and served as its vice-chairman. Born in Perumpuzha, Kollam, to Sanskrit scholar Sahithya Siromani M K Govindan, Vijayaraghavan completed his early schooling at Thiruvananthapuram Model School. He graduated in medicine from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in 1964.

In recognition of his service, the Union government conferred the Padma Shri on him in 2009. He was also elected a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. He is survived by wife, Nalini Vijayaraghavan, sons Dr Vishnu Vijayaraghavan and Krishnan Vijayaraghavan.