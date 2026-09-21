Keralam: Kanjirapuzha dam shutters to be raised to 5 cm amid heavy rain

PALAKKAD: The three spillway shutters of Kanjirapuzha dam will be raised from 2 cm to 5 cm at 10 am on Monday as heavy rain continues in the dam’s catchment areas.

The decision has been taken to regulate the rising water level in the reservoir. The water level stood at 96.85 metres as of 7 am on Monday, against the maximum reservoir level of 97.50 metres. The Kanjirapuzha Irrigation Project has three vertical-lift spillway gates.

Irrigation Department officials informed that the shutters would be raised further if rainfall intensifies and the inflow to the reservoir increases.

Residents living downstream of the dam and along both banks of the river have been urged to exercise caution.

The public has also been warned against entering the river, fishing or venturing into areas with strong currents.

The Palakkad region is expected to remain partly cloudy on Monday, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers during the day. The IMD-linked forecast for Palakkad indicates a maximum temperature of around 35°C and a minimum of 26°C.

Weather conditions are also expected to remain favourable for further showers in the coming days. An hourly forecast for Palakkad indicates a high probability of rain and thunderstorms on Monday.