Murder-bid accused, three others nabbed in Kollam

KOLLAM: A police team from the Adoor DySP squad that arrived in Karunagappally to arrest an accused in a murder attempt case was allegedly attacked by a four-member group on Saturday. An SI attached to the squad, Abhilash, was injured in the attack.

Police have arrested Rejin, Reshma, Aparna and Harsha and have charged them for various offences, including obstructing police officers from discharging their duties.

The team had reached Karunagappally after receiving information that Rejin, an accused in an attempt-to-murder case registered at Adoor police station, was residing there. Three women were also present at the house when the police arrived.

The police personnel, who were in plain clothes, were allegedly mistaken by the group for members of a criminal gang and were attacked by the gang. According to the police, one of the women used a brick to hit Abhilash on the head.

The group also allegedly assaulted and bit the SI and other police personnel. The attacked police official has few fractures. Additional personnel later arrived at the spot and took the four into custody.

Police have initiated further proceedings in connection with the attack. The incident comes amid concerns over the safety of police personnel during arrest operations, particularly when teams operate in plain clothes. The arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded, said an officer attached to the Karunagapally police station.

Meanwhile, there is also an allegation that the police team had arrived from Adoor without informing the Karunagappally police.