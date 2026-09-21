‘No action initiated to bar student politics in Kerala University ’: Minister Roji M John

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sparking a fresh controversy in the state’s higher-education sector, a draft proposal to bar student politics in Kerala University (KU) and affiliated institutions has raised a storm.
The draft report, titled Kerala University [Students’ Code of Conduct] Regulations 2026, purportedly prepared for evaluation by the university syndicate’s sub-committee, has drawn widespread flak from political leaders and student outfits.
Responding to the row, Higher Education Minister Roji M John said no action has been initiated to bar student politics in the university. KU Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal said the university is unaware of any such document.
The proposal calls for barring students in institutions affiliated to the university from taking part in all kinds of political activities, including raising political slogans and using social media for campus-related political activities and taking part protests, and calls for disciplinary action in case of non-compliance.
Condemning the report, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said it speaks to the fear of a generation that raises its voice and asks questions. “When an 18-year-old adult can decide who runs the government, it is unconstitutional and apolitical to bar their rights to think and respond politically,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
Pointing out to his own campus politics background, minister Roji said that ongoing campaigns to ‘ban politics’ are misleading. “No move has been initiated by the Kerala University to bar campus politics. Our government is of the view that campus politics must be promoted,” he said.
He also took a dig at Pinarayi, stating that the CPM leader should hold proper discussions with syndicate members from his own party before passing harsh remarks.
The university VC said such a document was not even prepared by the syndicate. “If a university document is prepared for the syndicate, the registrar has to first send it to the VC. It will then go to the student discipline committee before ending up back on the desk of the VC. This has not happened. There could be other interests behind the document,” Mohanan told TNIE.
Stating that the university had earlier been directed by the High Court to clarify its stance on student politics, the vice chancellor said the process has been initiated.
While CPM syndicate members said that the soft copy of the document was circulated to all members, those from Congress said that the draft was never discussed.
Key proposals in draft
All political activities in university and affiliated institutions to be banned
Propagation of ideologies of ECI-recognised political parties to invite disciplinary action
Inviting celebrities with history of anti-national or controversial activities to be banned
Use of social media to promote political agenda to be barred
Authorise principals to take disciplinary action against everyone taking part in political activities
Calls for action for holding agitations based on political ideologies
Bars raising of political slogans that disturb functioning of institutions