‘No action initiated to bar student politics in Kerala University ’: Minister Roji M John

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sparking a fresh controversy in the state’s higher-education sector, a draft proposal to bar student politics in Kerala University (KU) and affiliated institutions has raised a storm.

The draft report, titled Kerala University [Students’ Code of Conduct] Regulations 2026, purportedly prepared for evaluation by the university syndicate’s sub-committee, has drawn widespread flak from political leaders and student outfits.

Responding to the row, Higher Education Minister Roji M John said no action has been initiated to bar student politics in the university. KU Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal said the university is unaware of any such document.

The proposal calls for barring students in institutions affiliated to the university from taking part in all kinds of political activities, including raising political slogans and using social media for campus-related political activities and taking part protests, and calls for disciplinary action in case of non-compliance.

Condemning the report, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said it speaks to the fear of a generation that raises its voice and asks questions. “When an 18-year-old adult can decide who runs the government, it is unconstitutional and apolitical to bar their rights to think and respond politically,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Pointing out to his own campus politics background, minister Roji said that ongoing campaigns to ‘ban politics’ are misleading. “No move has been initiated by the Kerala University to bar campus politics. Our government is of the view that campus politics must be promoted,” he said.