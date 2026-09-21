No IDSFFK film denied screening permission, says Information Ministry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has clarified that permission has not been denied to any film for screening at the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).

According to the ministry, six films have been asked to provide more detailed synopses. Depending on the subject matter of the films, some have also been referred to various sectoral authorities for review, it said. The ministry said this by replying to an Twitter post by Shashi Tharoor MP.

The clarification comes amid concerns over screening permission for films selected for the festival, scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from September 25 to 30.

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy had earlier said 31 films had not received screening permission and sought reconsideration from the ministry. The films included 18 officially selected films, nine in the International Non-Fiction section, three in the Festival Winners section and one in the Nepal package. Malayalam film ‘Globe’ was also among them.

The Academy had submitted a list of 347 films to the ministry seeking exemption from certification for screening at the festival. According to the Academy, detailed synopses and screeners were subsequently submitted for films as sought by the ministry.

Tourism, Culture and Cinema Minister P C Vishnunath had earlier urged the Centre to reconsider the decision, saying denial of permission to films selected through an expert-led process could affect the curatorial freedom of an international film festival.

The ministry’s latest clarification indicates that the process regarding the films is still under consideration.