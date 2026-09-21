Once a Kerala police partner, Labrador Samantha now handler’s companion

PATHANAMTHITTA: For more than a decade, Samantha followed commands, tracked scents, and stood beside officers during searches and raids. On Saturday, she followed one final official command – not for another operation, but into a new life with the person who had been her handler.

The Labrador, known as K9-286 in the Pathanamthitta police records, formally retired from service at the district police headquarters. But there was no farewell in the usual sense for the canine who had spent more than 10 years as part of the force. Her current handler, George Antony, volunteered to take Samantha home and care for her after her retirement.

The ceremony marked more than the end of Samantha’s official service. It represented a change in the relationship between the dog and her handler, from police partners on duty to companions in a personal space.

Samantha marched alongside George, in front of district police chief R Anand, responding to his commands as she had done countless times. She saluted Anand and received a salute and garland in recognition of her service. “From the recent ‘Operation Toofan’ to several other major searches and raids, Samantha has been part of our operations. Her contribution over the years has been invaluable,” Anand said.

He also described the association between Samantha and her former handlers, Shyamraj and Shabu, and her current handler George as an example of the trust and discipline associated with the K9 squad.