Remembering ‘Asiad Appu ’, the young elephant from Guruvayur and the first face of Asian Games

For a young elephant from Guruvayur, it was an extraordinary moment. He had travelled from the temple town of Kerala to become the face of one of Asia’s biggest sporting events.

When the Games ended, Kuttinarayanan returned to Guruvayur with his mahout Selvaraj. He was later housed at Punnathur Kotta, the famous elephant sanctuary of the Guruvayur Devaswom, where he continued to attract the attention of devotees and visitors.

But the life of ‘Asiad Appu’ gradually took a painful turn.

As Kuttinarayanan grew, it became clear that he would not develop tusks. He was identified as a makhna – a male elephant without tusks. He was also known for his unpredictable and sometimes mischievous behaviour.

In 1992, while being taken for a procession near Wadakkanchery, Kuttinarayanan met with an accident and fell into a pit. He suffered serious injuries to his forelegs. The injuries permanently affected his movement, leaving him unable to bend his forelegs normally.

His later years were marked by increasing physical difficulties. He walked with his forelegs held stiffly and struggled even with basic movements. He could not comfortably lie down to sleep and often had to sleep standing. If he fell, he was unable to get up without assistance. On such occasions, a crane had to be used to lift him back onto his feet.