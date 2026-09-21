Seven advocates accused of assaulting cop at Kollam Collectorate acquitted

KOLLAM: A Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Chavara has acquitted all seven advocates who were accused of assaulting a police officer and damaging a police vehicle during an advocates’ protest at the Kollam Collectorate.

The accused – Jose Kundara, Kabeer Shah, Dheeraj Ravi, Pradeep Vijayan, Sajeev Babu, Vivek and Anand Brahmanand – all members of the Kollam Bar Association, were acquitted by Judicial First Class Magistrate Binu.

The case was registered by the Kollam West police following a protest by advocates against the alleged assault of a member of the Kollam Bar Association inside the Karunagappally police lock-up.

The prosecution claimed that the advocates had blocked a police vehicle inside the Collectorate, assaulted a police officer, obstructed him from discharging his duties and caused substantial damage to the vehicle.

Advocates from across the state had participated in the protest and abstained from court proceedings for around 10 days. The agitation subsequently led to the suspension of the police officers concerned.

During the trial, the defence argued that the case registered by the Kollam West police was baseless and politically motivated. The court took into serious consideration the unexplained delay in registering the case, contradictions in the statements of police witnesses and the absence of independent witnesses.

The court also declined to rely on the CCTV footage produced by the prosecution, citing lack of clarity and sufficient supporting documentation. Advocates Panambil Jayakumar, Maruthadi S Navaz, P R Walter and P K Rony appeared for the accused.