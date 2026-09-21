TTI helps rescue two missing schoolgirls found travelling without tickets on Vivek Express

KOCHI: Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTI) Sanoop A.A. played a key role in the safe rescue of two missing schoolgirls found travelling without valid tickets on Train No. 22503 Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh Vivek Express.

While conducting a ticket check in the Ernakulam–Thrissur section, Sanoop—a member of the special team attached to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager's office, Thiruvananthapuram Division—noticed two girls standing in the crowded general coach shortly after the train departed from Aluva station.

Upon checking, he found they lacked valid travel tickets and proceeded to inquire further. An examination of the school identity cards they were carrying revealed that one was a Plus-Two student and the other was a ninth-grade student.

Suspecting something amiss, Sanoop contacted the Divisional Commercial Control Centre and coordinated with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). Subsequent checks confirmed that a missing person report had been filed for two girls matching the students' descriptions and that the police were searching for them. After verifying their identities against the information provided by the RPF, Sanoop ensured their safety until the train reached the Thrissur station.

Upon the train's arrival at the Thrissur railway station, RPF and GRP personnel boarded the coach, took the students into their care, and initiated the necessary legal procedures.

Sanoop's attentiveness and timely intervention played a crucial role in identifying the students and ensuring they were safely handed over to the authorities.