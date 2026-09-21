Two die in landslips amid heavy rain in Kerala's Kottayam district

KOTTAYAM: Two people, including a woman tourist from Tamil Nadu, were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Kottayam district as heavy rain lashed the high-range areas on Sunday.

Sangeetha, 35, a native of Jawahar Nagar in Chennai, was killed after a landslip hit the two-wheeler on which she was travelling at Velathussery near Teekoy on the Erattupetta-Vagamon road on Sunday.

She was travelling with another woman from Tamil Nadu when the accident occurred while they were heading towards Vagamon. The other woman was rescued.

The accident occurred near the Velathussery church amid heavy rain in the high-range region. The landslip brought down soil onto the road and the two-wheeler, trapping the victims.

In another incident, an 80-year-old man was killed after a landslip brought down soil onto his house at Mangalagiri in Poonjar Nadubhagam village.

The deceased was identified as Chelakkat Joseph.

Two others who were inside the house were rescued. Heavy rain continued in Vagamon, Meladukkam and Adivaram areas, triggering landslips and flooding at several places.

A landslip at Karikad Top on the Erattupetta-Vagamon road brought down soil onto two cars. No casualties were reported, but traffic was disrupted.

Water flow in the tributaries of the Meenachil river has intensified.