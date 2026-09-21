Two die in landslips amid heavy rain in Kerala's Kottayam district

KOTTAYAM: Two people, including a woman tourist from Tamil Nadu, were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Kottayam district as heavy rain lashed the high-range areas on Sunday.
Sangeetha, 35, a native of Jawahar Nagar in Chennai, was killed after a landslip hit the two-wheeler on which she was travelling at Velathussery near Teekoy on the Erattupetta-Vagamon road on Sunday.
She was travelling with another woman from Tamil Nadu when the accident occurred while they were heading towards Vagamon. The other woman was rescued.
The accident occurred near the Velathussery church amid heavy rain in the high-range region. The landslip brought down soil onto the road and the two-wheeler, trapping the victims.
In another incident, an 80-year-old man was killed after a landslip brought down soil onto his house at Mangalagiri in Poonjar Nadubhagam village.
The deceased was identified as Chelakkat Joseph.
Two others who were inside the house were rescued. Heavy rain continued in Vagamon, Meladukkam and Adivaram areas, triggering landslips and flooding at several places.
A landslip at Karikad Top on the Erattupetta-Vagamon road brought down soil onto two cars. No casualties were reported, but traffic was disrupted.
Water flow in the tributaries of the Meenachil river has intensified.
Heavy rain likely till Friday, says Met Department
T’Puram: With torrential rain lashing multiple districts of Keralam on Sunday, triggering deadly landslips, flash floods and swelling rivers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain at many places across the state over the next five days.
Data released for Sunday highlights moderate to heavy rainfall concentrated primarily across the high ranges, southern sectors and central pockets. Udumbannoor in Idukki district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 62.0 mm.
Other notable rainfall figures included Ulanadu at 48.5 mm and Pathanamthitta AWS at 31.0 mm in Pathanamthitta, alongside Vattavada at 42.5 mm in Idukki. In Thiruvananthapuram district, Ponmudi recorded 39.5 mm, Pirappancode 36.0 mm, Peppara 30.5 mm and Palode 30.0 mm, while Punalur in Kollam district logged 30.0 mm of rainfall. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Idukki and Kottayam districts.