Two siblings killed as landslide buries farm shed at Kottakamboor in Idukki

IDUKKI: Two persons were killed and a woman injured grievously after a landslide buried a temporary shed at a farmland in Kottakamboor, Vattavada, in Idukki district amid heavy rain on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were Balakrishnan, 47, and his sister Chinnu, 38. Balakrishnan’s wife Mariyamma, who too was inside the shed, was admitted to a private hospital in Munnar. The three were working at Balakrishnan’s farmland when the rain intensified in the Munnar-Vattavada region.

According to eyewitnesses, they moved into a small farm shed nearby to take shelter from the rain. However, the hillside above the shed suddenly gave way, sending mud, rocks and debris crashing onto the structure. The shed was destroyed and the three were trapped underneath.

Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise and immediately began rescue operations. Continuous rain and the difficult terrain initially made it difficult to bring machinery to the site.

The rescuers then removed the mud manually, using their hands and wooden poles, and eventually pulled all three out. However, Chinnu and Balakrishnan had died by then. Their bodies were shifted to the Adimali taluk hospital for postmortem examination.