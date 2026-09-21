UDF govt reiterates decision to discontinue Lok Kerala Sabha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government on Monday reiterated that it has no plans to continue the Lok Kerala Sabha in the format followed by the previous LDF government, making it clear that there has been no change in its decision to discontinue the diaspora conclave.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the government described the decision as a political one and said organising the Lok Kerala Sabha in the manner followed during the LDF regime was not under its consideration.

"No funds have been allocated for the proposed sixth edition of the Lok Kerala Sabha," the CMO clarified.

Responding to concerns over allocations made to the Lok Kerala Sabha Secretariat, the government said the secretariat continues to have an office and that the funds provided are only for its administrative expenses and programmes conducted through NORKA.

These include the Business Leadership Meet, which is organised as part of NORKA’s activities.

The government said the allocation should not be construed as funding for another edition of the Lok Kerala Sabha. It reiterated that the welfare of expatriate Keralites remains a priority and that funds have been earmarked for the preliminary activities required to implement welfare-related initiatives.

The Lok Kerala Sabha, an initiative of the previous LDF government, was conceived as a platform to bring together representatives of the global Malayali diaspora, elected representatives and government officials to discuss issues concerning expatriate Keralites.