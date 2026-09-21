'Zooming in' on plan to shift Thiruvananthapuram zoo

‘It is a Good idea in the wrong state’

Dr Jacob Alexander, former resident veterinary doctor, Thiruvananthapuram Zoo



The idea is good, but this is the wrong state. One that doesn’t provide funds and lacks professionalism in such matters. We have lots of examples where we have utterly failed in taking care of animal welfare. The Neyyar Lion Safari Park and the Kottoor Elephant Sanctuary are examples — see what we have done. We mostly do only lip service for animals. Even the new Puthur Zoological Park in Thrissur lacks proper facilities.



You cannot compare our state with the West, where a qualified vet has to do a seven-year course to touch a wild animal.



Here, they have not been able to comply so far with the Central Zoo Authority’s direction that there should be two doctors on the rolls. The number of doctors in the forest department is also not adequate.

Not even the basics are in place, yet we are talking of grand relocation plans. So, I am quite pessimistic. In a space faraway, even timely medical attention for the animals might become difficult.



Moreover, I doubt if the CM’s statement was for the animals’ sake. He was referring to Madison Square… the emphasis lay elsewhere.

There are several such legendary zoos in India, like the Kolkata Alipore Zoo, which is still being maintained as a learning ground for biodiversity for students and enthusiasts. So, instead of correcting fundamental flaws, like allowing the Nishagandhi auditorium to be built near the zoo, we are discussing a huge project with no proper basic framework. That, too, at a time when the state is facing financial distress.