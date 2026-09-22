Actor Radha accuses sister of bid to transfer Rs 46 crore from her account

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor-sisters Radha and Ambika, who once ruled the South Indian film industry, have turned against each other over property-related allegations.

Triggering the controversy, Radha lodged a complaint against Ambika before the Chennai City Police Commissioner on Monday, claiming that the latter tried to transfer over Rs 46 crore using her cheques.

Addressing reporters after lodging the complaint, Radha said she also suspected their brother, Mallikarjuna, in the case.

However, Mallikarjuna had earlier filed a complaint against Radha with the Kerala Police, claiming that she tried to grab his property. According to Radha, attempts were made to transfer over Rs 46 crore from her account to that of Ambika’s using five cheques.

However, upon receiving message alerts of the money transfer, she immediately contacted the bank to stop the payments, and no amount was lost. “I was shocked to see the amount; I don’t even earn that much... I don’t know the reason behind this. If I cannot even trust my sister, I don’t know whom to trust,” Radha said, breaking down before the media.

Asked how the accused got hold of her signed cheques, she responded that being a person who travels frequently to Keralam and Mumbai, she cannot fly down to sign every cheque.