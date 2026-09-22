Attacks on women 'not only increasing' but becoming 'more violent': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday raised concern over recent sexual assaults on women in Delhi and Bihar, saying such attacks were not only increasing but also becoming more violent.

She urged the Centre and state governments to ensure women can safely venture out on the streets.

Vadra said that it was always unsafe for women and now it was becoming even more so.

"... it is increasing. It was always unsafe for women and it has become more and more increasingly violent towards women. I think there is no point talking about big schemes and programmes if we can't even ensure the safety of women on our streets," she told reporters in Wayanad.

The Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, who is in Keralam for a few days, said everyone needs to give serious thought to the issue of women's safety.

"So, it's really something that all of us need to think about. Wherever there are state governments and especially the central government, they need to think about how they are going to ensure that women feel safe," she said.

Regarding her plans while in Wayanad, the Congress MP said that it was a longer trip so she hopes to meet as many people as she can and understand their issues in depth so that she can take proper action.

(With inputs from PTI)