Calicut FC defender killed in road accident days before Super League

KOZHIKODE: Footballer Rijohn Jose, a defender with Calicut FC, died in a motorcycle accident in the early hours of Monday. The death of the 29-year-old, just days before the start of the Kerala Super League, has plunged the state’s football fraternity into mourning.

Rijohn, a native of Ollur in Thrissur, was travelling with fellow Calicut FC player and Santosh Trophy footballer Gani Ahammed Nigam when their motorcycle collided with another bike at around 10.30 pm on Sunday. The impact threw the riders onto the road, leaving Rijohn with critical injuries. Both were taken to hospital soon after the crash. Rijohn, however, died of his injuries around 12.15 am on Monday. Gani suffered injuries and continues to receive medical attention. The police said his condition was stable.

The accident occurred at a particularly significant moment for Rijohn and Calicut FC as the club had just begun preparations for the upcoming Super League Kerala season, which is scheduled to begin on September 25. Rijohn and Gani had recently joined the team in Kozhikode for the pre-season camp.

Rijohn was part of the Calicut FC squad that won the inaugural Super League Kerala title in 2024, establishing himself as a dependable presence in the team’s defence. He had also played for several clubs during his career, including Sreebhumi FC, George Telegraph SC, FC Deccan, Forca Kochi and other domestic sides.