Driven by wanderlust, Junais Sathar from Kannur is challenging mindsets, obstacles

KANNUR: Junais Sathar is going places. Undeterred by his 80% disability, the 32-year-old is inspiring others with his determination to travel and explore new places.

Hailing from Munderi, Kannur, Junias has travelled to several destinations on his specially designed four-wheeled scooter. One of his most remarkable journeys was a solo trip to Kashmir. He funded the expedition with `50,000 earned from his small business and a `1 lakh loan. His passion for travel is a testament to his resolve.

Paralysed from the waist down since birth, Junais uses his arms to manoeuvre himself around. “Initially, I travel led to nearby places on my scooter. This gave me the confidence and experience to undertake longer journeys. I love solo rides. In the beginning, my family was worried, but over time, my journeys changed the mindset of my family and relatives, especially when I decided to travel to Kashmir,” said Junais. He has travelled to places such as Bengaluru, Mysuru and Wayanad.

He set out on the trip to Jammu & Kashmir in early June and returned in August. During the journey, he mostly stayed in tents set up near petrol pumps along the route. He travelled only during the daytime and rested at night. Junias faced some difficulty while crossing the Zoji La Pass because of poor road conditions, but his scooter managed to make it through.