From modest beginning to Asian Games silver, Calicut Rifle Club hits bullseye

KOZHIKODE: Long before the bright lights of the Asian Games and the celebration of a silver medal, Vidarsa K Vinod was simply a young shooter standing at a firing range in Kozhikode, learning to steady her rifle and trust her aim. The range was modest, the surroundings far removed from the international arenas where she would eventually compete, but it was there that an important part of her journey began.

On Sunday, when one of the club’s former trainees stood on the Asian Games podium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as part of India’s silver-winning women’s 10m air rifle team, the moment also became a proud chapter in the story of the Calicut Rifle Club, functioning under the Kozhikode District Rifle Association — an institution that has spent more than five decades nurturing shooters, away from the national spotlight.

Vidarsa, a native of Thiruvambady in Kozhikode, became the first Malayali woman shooter to win an Asian Games medal after teaming up with Elavenil Valarivan and Sonam Masker to help India clinch silver with a score of 1,898.0 points.

The story of the club goes back to 1970, to a time when the country was still conscious of the security concerns that had emerged after the Chinese war. A civilian training programme was initiated as part of efforts to create what was then envisioned as a third line of defence. In Kozhikode, the programme took shape through the initiative of the district administration and police authorities, with the district collector and the police commissioner among those associated with the formation of the camp committee.

The institution that began as the Calicut Rifle Club eventually evolved into the Kozhikode District Rifle Association. Gradually, it transformed into a sporting institution where school students, NCC cadets, and adults could learn rifle and pistol shooting.