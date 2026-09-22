G Sparjan Kumar appointed as Keralam's new Transport Commissioner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gajulavarti Sparjan Kumar has been appointed as the new Transport Commissioner of Keralam with immediate effect. The outgoing Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Intelligence.



Sparjan Kumar who was serving as the IG, South Zone, is a 2002 -batch IPS officer. The government has declared the post of Transport Commissioner equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of IG, Headquarters.

Nagaraju who became Transport Commissioner when KB Ganesh Kumar was the Transport Minister, spearheaded the driving test reforms and to digitalise the services of Motor Vehicle Department. The new Transport Minister CP John was reportedly looking for a new face as the government aims for a transport policy that promotes public transport. Before becoming the Transport Commissioner Nagaraju was serving as Inspector General (IG) of Crimes.