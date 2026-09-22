Kerala government delays follow-up action to probe charges against ADGP Ajith

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF, which vigorously campaigned on the promise to bring accountability on allegations against former Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar prior to the assembly polls, seems to have developed cold feet after suspending him.

Though the suspension order of the 1995-batch officer was issued on July 24, the state government is yet to appoint an inquiry officer (IO) to formally conduct an inquiry into the allegations against the officer. Though the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, do not prescribe a standalone deadline for appointing an inquiry officer, informed sources said that since the officer was suspended pending departmental inquiry almost two months ago, the delay in appointing an IO appeared strange. Ajith was suspended on July 24 after the Special Investigation Team reported that he had meddled in the police investigation on police atrocity against Youth Congress workers at Alappuzha in December 2023.

The officer, who was then Law and Order ADGP, allegedly intervened to sabotage investigation to help the personal security officers of then CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who were under the radar. In the case of All-India service, an officer can be suspended till 90 days and to extend it beyond, the disciplinary proceedings should be initiated within 90-days window.

If the proceedings are not initiated within 90 days, the suspension will automatically become invalid unless a review committee bats for extending the suspension further.