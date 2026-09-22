Kerala government plans to appoint IAS officer to run Sabarimala annual pilgrimage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), constituted by the previous LDF dispensation, are headed for a showdown. The state government is considering a proposal to hand over management of the upcoming mandalam-makaravilakku pilgrimage at the Sabarimala temple to a committee headed by an IAS officer.

“We have sought legal advice from the advocate general on the proposal. If the response is positive, we will make a request to the High Court. A final call will be taken after a meeting with the chief minister,” Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan told TNIE.

“The ad hoc system will include the Pathanamthitta collector as well. Finer details will be decided after due consultations.”

Asked whether the government considered the board inefficient, he said: “What else should be inferred given the series of lapses, from the irregularities related to ghee purchase to the aravana shortage?”

The latest flashpoint is the shortage of aravana prasadam at Sabarimala. The board’s rationing of aravana sales has stoked resentment among pilgrims at the ongoing monthly pooja.

The board attributes the shortage to maintenance work at the manufacturing plant, but the minister is not convinced. According to him, the work should have been carried out without affecting supply.

The government is concerned about the annual pilgrimage season, which begins in mid-November, the minister said. Tendering for material purchase and several other arrangements are not being handled professionally or on time by the board.

Muraleedharan denied that the government’s stand against the board was driven by the fact that its members were appointed by the previous LDF dispensation.

“It is not true. Politics does not matter. We do not have an issue with any other devaswom board. This is purely based on the TDB’s performance and its inability to rise to expected standards,” he said.