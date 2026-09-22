Kerala: Woman caregiver booked for shooting nude images of young-mother

KASARGOD: Kasaragod Town Police booked a case against a woman care-giver who allegedly took nude pictures of a young-mother from the police station limits. Police seized the mobile phone of the care-giver and investigation is underway.

According to the complainant, the family hired a woman care-giver named Sulaiha Rasiya for the postnatal care of the complainant aged 27 years after she gave birth recently. While taking care of the young-mother, Rasiya allegedly took the nude photos and videos of the woman and she had forwarded them to some numbers.

The photos and videos were taken between September 7 and 20.

The complainant stumbled upon the care-giver mobile phone on Monday and found her photos and videos in the gallery and they have been also shared through WhatsApp. The family went to Kasaragod Town Police and lodged a complaint against Rasiya.

Police booked the care-giver under BNS section 77, Section 66(E) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and Section 119(b) of the Kerala Police Act for voyeurism and taking pictures and videos of woman violating her privacy.

Further investigation is underway.