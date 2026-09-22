TreeLivesMatter: Axing of Kochi's green cover must stop

There is rarely a shortage of reasons to chop down trees in a city. Development, road-widening, infrastructure building, visibility woes….

What is harder to explain, however, is why the promise to replace those trees so often remains just that — a mere promise.



Caught between the reasons for felling trees and the failure to replenish them, Kochi has been steadily losing its green cover. The latest example came last week near Changampuzha Park, where three shade trees close to Metro pillar 454 were cut down, allegedly because they were “blocking the visibility” of a skincare clinic named Skin Secrets.



According to reports, the trees had been planted by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) around 15 years ago as part of compensatory planting for trees felled during metro development.



“The trees were cut without the required permission,” Mayor V K Minimol tells TNIE. She adds that the corporation has directed the police and the social forestry department to take action.



“The authority to impose a fine, based on the value of the trees, rests with social forestry, along with the requirement for replantation. But the police must first register a case and issue notice to the establishment. This is yet to happen,” the mayor says.