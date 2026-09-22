UDF government okays Crime Branch probe against Pinarayi and family

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government has given its nod for an Crime Branch investigation against ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family on the recommendation of the Enforcement Directorate. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday summoned Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh and held a discussion following which the directive to launch the probe was issued.

The Crime Branch head will form a Special Investigation Team drawing officers from various wings to conduct the investigation.

The Attorney General had given an opinion that the Vigilance or the Crime Branch or both can register cases against Pinarayi, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law and former PWD minister P A Mohammed Riyas under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant sections of the BNS.

The ED in its communique to the State Police Chief had recommended registration of FIR against the trio saying there were evidence against them for receiving bribe from the Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited and transferring them to UAE via illegal routes.