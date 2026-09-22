Youth Congress worker dies by suicide in Kasaragod

KASARGOD: A Youth Congress worker was found hanging in his office at Poinachi on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Harikrishnan (32) of Kolankunnu near Poinachi. He was the Udma constituency secretary of the Youth Congress.

Harikrishnan was running an educational recruitment agency in Poinachi. He did not return home on Monday, following which his family decided to lodge a complaint with Melparamba police on Tuesday morning.

While police were preparing the man-missing case after recording the complainant’s statement, they received information that Harikrishnan had been found hanging in his office.

Melparamba police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. After completing the inquest, police sent the body to Kasaragod General Hospital.

Harikrishnan is survived by his parents, Janardhanan and Rama, and sibling Ravikumar.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)