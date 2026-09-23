61 LPG cylinders seized from alleged illegal storage facility in Kerala; man arrested

KOCHI: An alleged illegal LPG storage and sale operation operating from a vacant plot in North Paravur came to light during a police patrol on Tuesday night, resulting in the seizure of 61 cylinders and the arrest of a 58-year-old man on Wednesday.

The accused, Jagalasan, 58, a native of the area, was arrested in connection with the seizure and released on station bail. Police said the cylinders were allegedly stored for sale without the required permission or licence.

According to the FIR, the cylinders were found in a Mahindra Supro open mini lorry and an autorickshaw parked near Irati Parambu Junction on Chethyattukudy Beverage Road, east of Kottuvally village.