61 LPG cylinders seized from alleged illegal storage facility in Kerala; man arrested

KOCHI: An alleged illegal LPG storage and sale operation operating from a vacant plot in North Paravur came to light during a police patrol on Tuesday night, resulting in the seizure of 61 cylinders and the arrest of a 58-year-old man on Wednesday.
The accused, Jagalasan, 58, a native of the area, was arrested in connection with the seizure and released on station bail. Police said the cylinders were allegedly stored for sale without the required permission or licence.
According to the FIR, the cylinders were found in a Mahindra Supro open mini lorry and an autorickshaw parked near Irati Parambu Junction on Chethyattukudy Beverage Road, east of Kottuvally village.
The seized stock comprised 38 filled and 23 empty commercial LPG cylinders. These included Indane and Bharat Gas cylinders, including Indane Extra Thej cylinders, each with a net weight of 19 kg.
The FIR alleged that the cylinders were being kept for sale without complying with prescribed safety standards, posing a danger to human life. The accused allegedly stored the cylinders with the intention of making a profit through their unauthorised sale.
The case was registered under provisions dealing with negligent handling of combustible material and under the Essential Commodities Act provisions relating to unauthorised possession and sale of an essential commodity.
Police said they had informed the concerned gas companies about the offence. Further investigation is under way.